News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Deer District cancels watch party for Game 7

This comes after three shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night.
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game...
Fans make their way into the Deer District before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have canceled the Deer District watch party for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The watch party was previously supposed to be held on Sunday afternoon on the south side of the plaza, with a capacity limit of 11,000 people.

After three shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, the city’s mayor, Cavalier Johnson, issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21.

In a statement the Bucks said, “While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.”

The Bucks said that in order to allow law enforcement to continue with the ongoing investigations surrounding Friday’s shootings, they have decided to cancel the watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo erroneously identifies persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Plover man faces charges in Jan. 6 incident at US Capitol
Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County squad, dropping it into a flooded four-foot wide gap...
Oconto County deputy, K9s escape from washed out road

Latest News

UWSP baseball wins WIAC tournament, qualifies for D3 NCAA Tournament
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend turning colder on Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated after he scored against the Miami...
Peterson’s bases-loaded walk lifts Brewers over Marlins 2-1
Lunar Eclipse Happening Sunday 5/13/2022
Lunar Eclipse Happening Sunday 5/13/2022