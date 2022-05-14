Bucks fall to Celtics, series tied at 3-3

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks tried for another attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics make enough shots to win 108-95 and tie the Eastern Conference Semifinals at 3-3.

The Bucks trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter but were able to cut the deficit to just four midway through the quarter. But Jayson Tatum dropped 46 points in the game, including many three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to hold off the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points but also had four fouls, which limited his ability late in the game. In addition to Tatum, the Celtics also got 22 from Jaylen Brown and 21 from Marcus Smart.

The series moves to a game seven in Boston, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 2:30 pm.

Game Recap:

The first half was a shaky one for the Bucks. After falling down 15-7, they stormed back behind 15 points from Giannis to take a 24-20 lead. They would trail 28-26 to end the first half.

That’s when the Celtics used the three-point shooting to their advantage. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Celtics an eight-point lead. The Bucks would chop the deficit to 40-35 on a big dunk from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

GIANNIS POSTER ON GRANT WILLIAMS!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/NHj6ZzXf3L — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 14, 2022

The Celtics lead the Bucks 53-43 at halftime, with Giannis having three fouls by the time the break hit.

The third quarter was not kind to the Bucks. Giannis picked up his fourth foul while the Bucks trailed by as many as 17. The Celtics lead was 82-70 heading into the fourth quarter.

That’s when the Bucks tried to follow up their game five come back. Antetokounmpo hit another late three-pointer to bring the Bucks within four points.

Jayson Tatum didn’t let the Bucks get any closer. He hit two late threes, including one to put the Celtics up 95-87. The Bucks would not be able to overcome the deficit.

