Witter Park summer aquatics program enrollment opens Monday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Enrollment for the summer programs at Witter Park will open Monday.

Activities include water Zumba, swim lessons, and lap swim. There are age requirements for some of the programs. There is a cost associated with the classes. A discount is available to residents.

Click here to sign up.

Witter Park is located at 681 Chestnut Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

Witter Park Aquatic Center will open on June 7.

