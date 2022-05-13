UWSP Baseball Advances to Championship Game with Win over UWO

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (33-7) erases a first-inning deficit for an 11-5 win over UW-Oshkosh (24-18) to advance to the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s) title game. The Pointers will face UWO again at 10:00 a.m. on May 14.

Senior Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) hit a home run and drove in three in the win. He leapfrogged into third in school history with those three RBI with 149 in his career. He also scored twice in the game.

Jakob Boos (Littleton, Colo./Heritage) had three hits and also scored twice. Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) and Anthony Tomczak (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) had two hits apiece. Matson hit a home run, drove in two and scored twice. Tomczak also homered with three RBI and a run scored.

The Pointers fell into a 2-0 hole as the Titans plated a pair on three hits in the top of the first.

UWSP bounced back with two in the bottom of the first. Matt Baumann (New Berlin, Wis./Eisenhower) led off with a double. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) reached on an error to put two runners in scoring position. Nelson hit a sac fly to get UWSP on the board. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) followed with an RBI single as UWSP pulled even at 2-2.

In the second, the Pointers charged ahead. Boos and Matson hit consecutive singles to start the frame. With two away, Nelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Comer drew a walk to push home a run. A wild pitch plated another. Then Tomczak hit a two-run single for a 6-2 lead.

Simmons led off the fourth with a walk. Nelson followed with a two-run home run to extend the advantage to 8-2. Oshkosh got two runs in the sixth to cut UWSP’s lead in half, 8-4.

Tomczak blasted a leadoff home run in the seventh. With two down, Boos hit a double. Matson followed with a two-run shot and the lead was 11-4. The Titans got one in the eighth, but no more.

Casey Pickering (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley)improved to 6-0 on the season with 6.0 innings in the start. He struck out five. Sidney Ferry (Paw Paw, Mich./Homeschooled) fanned three in 2.0 to close the game.

The Pointers and Titans face off again on Saturday (May 14) at 10:00 a.m. UWSP and UWO would play again in an elimination game at 1:00 p.m. if the Titans take the 10:00 a.m. matchup.

