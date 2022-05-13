News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Total Blood Moon Eclipse arrives Sunday Night

Super Flower Blood Moon happens Sunday night into Monday
Super Flower Blood Moon happens Sunday night into Monday(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday night May 15 2022, the Moon will begin a total lunar eclipse across North America, the first since May of 2021.

A lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon phase, when Earth aligns directly in between the Moon and Sun. The shadow of Earth then falls upon the Moon, dimming its brightness as it passes through.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon enters what’s known as Earth’s “umbra,” or the inner part of its shadow. Once the Moon fully enters the umbra, its color changes to a bright red/orange color. Sunday’s eclipse will last from 8:32 pm until 1:50 am Monday morning; with the full eclipse happening between 10:29 pm and 11:53 pm. The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:11 pm Sunday night.

This month’s full moon is also known as the “Flower Moon”, “Full Corn Planting Moon” or the “Milk Moon”. Due to the lunar eclipse of the full moon this month, this event is often referred to as a “Super Flower Blood Moon”, due to the deep shades of red that can be seen as the eclipse happens across Wisconsin.

The forecast for Sunday night is looking better at this time, with the cloud cover expected to break up for the evening, which should allow for a good viewing across Wisconsin this time around.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which is dangerous and harmful to the naked eye, no protective eyewear is necessary for viewing this event.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Tiger
Pet Project: Meet Tiger
Frank Schuman, 29, of Lac du Flambeau.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man
Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12
Grand Theater adds second Steve-O show on June 12
Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line