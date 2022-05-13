Total Blood Moon Eclipse arrives Sunday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday night May 15 2022, the Moon will begin a total lunar eclipse across North America, the first since May of 2021.

A lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon phase, when Earth aligns directly in between the Moon and Sun. The shadow of Earth then falls upon the Moon, dimming its brightness as it passes through.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon enters what’s known as Earth’s “umbra,” or the inner part of its shadow. Once the Moon fully enters the umbra, its color changes to a bright red/orange color. Sunday’s eclipse will last from 8:32 pm until 1:50 am Monday morning; with the full eclipse happening between 10:29 pm and 11:53 pm. The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:11 pm Sunday night.

This month’s full moon is also known as the “Flower Moon”, “Full Corn Planting Moon” or the “Milk Moon”. Due to the lunar eclipse of the full moon this month, this event is often referred to as a “Super Flower Blood Moon”, due to the deep shades of red that can be seen as the eclipse happens across Wisconsin.

The forecast for Sunday night is looking better at this time, with the cloud cover expected to break up for the evening, which should allow for a good viewing across Wisconsin this time around.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which is dangerous and harmful to the naked eye, no protective eyewear is necessary for viewing this event.

