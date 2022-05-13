News and First Alert Weather App
Plover man faces charges in Jan. 6 incident at US Capitol

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WSAW) - A 21-year-old Plover man was arrested Friday by FBI agents on an arrest warrant related to a complaint that was filed in the District of Columbia charging him with offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Conlin Weyer appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison before Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker on Friday.  His initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has been scheduled for June 17.

According to court documents, Weyer was spotted on surveillance video and identified through the FBI’s investigation.

This matter is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia; any questions about this matter should be directed to that office at 202-252-6933.

