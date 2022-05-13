News and First Alert Weather App
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing

A family in Illinois got creative with photos of their home that they listed on Zillow. (Source: Zillow)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (CNN) – Home buyers are getting killed on prices these days, and an Illinois couple came up with a “killer” idea to generate extra interest in their house.

When Danielle and Owen Sullivan put their home on the market, they enlisted the help of fictional murderer Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise.

The Zillow listing for their house features various pictures of Myers in the home. He’s seen sitting on the toilet, washing his hands at the sink, and standing in the shower, among many other shots.

The couple’s 16-year-old son was inside the costume, posing for photos.

The photos went viral on social media, and the Zillow listing had gotten more than 373,000 views as of Friday morning.

The Sullivans are asking $169,000 for the home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, which has been on Zillow for 17 days. It’s located in Carlinville, about 60 miles north of St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

