Pet Project: Meet Tiger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tiger is a 10-year-old cat that was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County due to landlord issues. He has lived with children, other cats and dogs and enjoys being a lap cat.

For more information about tiger visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also call them at 715-845-2810 or make a visit to their location on Packer Drive in Wausau.

