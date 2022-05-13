News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Tiger

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tiger is a 10-year-old cat that was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County due to landlord issues. He has lived with children, other cats and dogs and enjoys being a lap cat.

For more information about tiger visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also call them at 715-845-2810 or make a visit to their location on Packer Drive in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Tiger
Pet Project: Meet Tiger
Grilled Cheese is a 4-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a...
Pet Project: Meet Grilled Cheese
Pet Project: Meet Grilled Cheese
Pet Project: Meet Grilled Cheese
Avocado and Goji are a pair of male guinea pigs born at the Humane Society of Marathon County...
Pet Project: Meet Avocado and Goji