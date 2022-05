Packers full schedule released

GREEN BAY (WSAW) -The Packers full schedule for the 2022 season is below.

Week 1 (9/11): At Vikings, 3:25 CT

Week 2 (9/18): Home opener vs. Bears, (Sunday Night Football) 7:20 CT

Week 3: (9/25): At Buccaneers, 3:25 CT

Week 4 (10/2): Home vs. Patriots, 3:25 CT

Week 5 (10/9): Vs. Giants in London, 8:30 a.m. CT

Week 6 (10/16): Home vs. Jets, noon CT

Week 7 (10/23): At Commanders, noon CT

Week 8 (10/30): At Bills, (Sunday Night Football) 7:20 CT

Week 9: (11/6): At Lions, noon CT

Week 10 (11/13): Home vs. Cowboys, 3:25 CT

Week 11 (11/17): Home vs. Titans (Thursday Night Football), 7:15 CT

Week 12 (11/27): At Eagles, (Sunday Night Football), 7:20 CT

Week 13 (12/4): At Bears, noon CT

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15 (12/19): Home vs. Rams, (Monday Night Football), 7:15 CT

Week 16 (Christmas Day): At Dolphins, noon CT

Week 17 (New Year’s Day): Home vs. Vikings, 3:25 CT

Week 18 (1/7 or 1/8): Home vs. Lions, TBD

