Oneida County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about Lac du Flambeau man

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating incidents involving Frank Schuman, 29 of Lac du Flambeau, and are asking people to come forward with any information they may have about the incidents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation involves incidents where Schuman is accused of committing violent acts against women. Schuman is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Anyone who has information about Schuman’s involvement in these types of incidents or has had contact with the victims of these incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-361-5201.

