NTC alternative high school installs bike racks at Monk Gardens

Students from NTC alternative high school check their work
Students from NTC alternative high school check their work
By Drew Sutherland
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Monk Botanical Gardens is home to six new bike racks to enhance their parking lot in collaboration with Northcentral Technical College’s alternative high school welding program.

Monk Gardens has a history of working with the college to give the students hands-on experience.

“It really is what Monk Gardens is about: working with the community trying to make the community and also the environment healthy,” said Monk Gardens Executive Director Darcie Howard.

The alternative high school program helps kids get a jump-start on jobs after they graduate.

“You can get dual credit, and you can take some college classes as you go along, and this is one of the ones, we actually welded these at the main campus at NTC,” said student Jesse Pond.

The projects, installed Thursday, for the garden were selected specifically for the garden. The bike racks have a distinctive leaf shape and bright green color that works with the logo and brand of Monk Gardens.

“We wanted something that was unique to the garden and that was done locally,” Howard said.

Howard said the project couldn’t come at a better time now that things are starting to bloom. Monk Garden said whether people want to get their hands dirty volunteering or take a stroll it’s the perfect time to check out the installations.

“It’s just another kind of opportunity for you to combine biking and enjoying nature at the same time,” she said.

For the students, it’s more than just a chance to earn some credits and practical experience.

“It’s just cool to see that I actually got to leave a mark on the community,” Pond said.

