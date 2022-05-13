News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man shot and killed a woman in Tulsa while she was trying to serve him child custody papers, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Saturday afternoon in reference to a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed, was having an argument with Colbert, who is the father of her 1-year-old child. When she attempted to serve him child custody papers, Colbert became very angry and shot and killed Sneed, police said. Colbert then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Photo erroneously identifies persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
The White House is "strongly" considering using the Defense Production Act to address the...
Baby formula shortage: Congress vows to act
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death