Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement.

Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps. Additional guard rail will be added on northbound U.S. Highway 51 at Highway 64 to provide for traffic safety.

During construction, crews plan to close the northbound Highway 64 on-ramp and the northbound County K off-ramp from 5 a.m. Monday, May 16 through 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 for the ramp work. Additionally, U.S. Highway 51 is open to one lane of traffic in each direction on the southbound lanes from the Marathon County line to County K. Traffic is expected to stay in this configuration until July 1.

The work is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 15

