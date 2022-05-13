Grand Theater adds second Steve-O show on June 12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater announced Friday that a second evening show has been added to the schedule for Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour.

The second show is Sunday, June 12 at 9:30 p.m. Patrons must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased at www.grandtheater.org or by calling 715-842-0988.

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to The Grand Theater. The show contains nudity, violence and drug use.

