News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Grand Theater adds second Steve-O show on June 12

Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12
Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12(Grand Theater Wausau)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater announced Friday that a second evening show has been added to the schedule for Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour.

The second show is Sunday, June 12 at 9:30 p.m. Patrons must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased at www.grandtheater.org or by calling 715-842-0988.

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to The Grand Theater. The show contains nudity, violence and drug use.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K

Latest News

Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line
Crime Stopper releases photos of persons of interest in Grandparent scam
Crimes Stoppers releases photo of persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Witter Park summer aquatics program enrollment opens Monday
County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
Deputies warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County