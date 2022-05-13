First Alert Weather: Storm chances Friday, but cooler & comfortable weather ahead
A few degrees cooler Friday with a few strong thunderstorms. A cooling trend for the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another very warm day in-store to kick off your weekend Friday. Though, today will not be a repeat of Thursday. A cold front will move through the region Friday evening bringing a few strong thunderstorms to the area. Despite this, we’re in for a cooler and less humid weekend.
Hazy start to Friday with clouds increasing during the afternoon with a breeze out of the south at times. Forecast highs will warm into the upper 80s. Lower dew points Friday will make the outdoors feel more comfortable. A cold front swings through Friday evening and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region.
Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe at times, mainly for areas along and east of US-51/I-39. Thunderstorms could feature large hail and damaging winds. SPC has portions of North-Central Wisconsin under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5).
Some lingering showers are possible just after midnight but will be dry in time for Saturday morning. Morning clouds will decrease into the early afternoon. Highs near 80. An additional cold front moves in Saturday afternoon, rebounding temperatures back to near-average at the start of next week. A chance to see some showers and a possible isolated Thunderstorm by Saturday evening.
Cooler and comfortable on Sunday. A great day to spend time outdoors. Highs near 70 with tolerable humidity levels. Breezy winds at times as the cold front from Saturday moves east. A slight chance for additional afternoon showers Sunday, but these chances remain rather low as of now. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny.
Even cooler for the upcoming work week. Forecast highs sitting along the low to mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday features a rain chance.
