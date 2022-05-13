News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Storm chances Friday, but cooler & comfortable weather ahead

A few degrees cooler Friday with a few strong thunderstorms. A cooling trend for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another very warm day in-store to kick off your weekend Friday. Though, today will not be a repeat of Thursday. A cold front will move through the region Friday evening bringing a few strong thunderstorms to the area. Despite this, we’re in for a cooler and less humid weekend.

Temperatures declining this weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and...
Temperatures declining this weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Saturday.

Hazy start to Friday with clouds increasing during the afternoon with a breeze out of the south at times. Forecast highs will warm into the upper 80s. Lower dew points Friday will make the outdoors feel more comfortable. A cold front swings through Friday evening and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible Friday evening east of US-51/I-39.
Strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible Friday evening east of US-51/I-39.
A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday night.
A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday night.

Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe at times, mainly for areas along and east of US-51/I-39. Thunderstorms could feature large hail and damaging winds. SPC has portions of North-Central Wisconsin under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5).

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the viewing area under a slight risk for severe...
The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather Friday evening.

Some lingering showers are possible just after midnight but will be dry in time for Saturday morning. Morning clouds will decrease into the early afternoon. Highs near 80. An additional cold front moves in Saturday afternoon, rebounding temperatures back to near-average at the start of next week. A chance to see some showers and a possible isolated Thunderstorm by Saturday evening.

Cooler and comfortable on Sunday. A great day to spend time outdoors. Highs near 70 with tolerable humidity levels. Breezy winds at times as the cold front from Saturday moves east. A slight chance for additional afternoon showers Sunday, but these chances remain rather low as of now. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Cooler weather is on the way. Temperatures rebound back to the 60s by next work week.
Cooler weather is on the way. Temperatures rebound back to the 60s by next work week.

Even cooler for the upcoming work week. Forecast highs sitting along the low to mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday features a rain chance.

