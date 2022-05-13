First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
A slow cooling trend in the extended forecast
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered showers and storms are expected during daylight hours and into Thursday night. The potential exists for strong to severe storms, producing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The risk for storms could wind down later Thursday night. Very warm and still muggy Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Friday will continue the summer heat in the region with high dew point values and the risk of strong to severe storms during the afternoon into Friday evening. The best risk of those storms will be east of Highway 51/I-39. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are once again the main threats. We are monitoring this set up to see if the First Alert Weather Day will continue on Friday due to the potential for severe storms.
