News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday

A slow cooling trend in the extended forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Mark Holley
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered showers and storms are expected during daylight hours and into Thursday night. The potential exists for strong to severe storms, producing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The risk for storms could wind down later Thursday night. Very warm and still muggy Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Storms could affect parts of the region overnight into early Friday morning.
Storms could affect parts of the region overnight into early Friday morning.(WSAW)
Strong to severe storms could impact the eastern half of the area Friday evening.
Strong to severe storms could impact the eastern half of the area Friday evening.(WSAW)
Showers with some storms possible in Friday night.
Showers with some storms possible in Friday night.(WSAW)
The best risk of severe storms could be east Antigo and Stevens Point.
The best risk of severe storms could be east Antigo and Stevens Point.(WSAW)
Large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall, are the main risks.
Large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall, are the main risks.(WSAW)

Friday will continue the summer heat in the region with high dew point values and the risk of strong to severe storms during the afternoon into Friday evening. The best risk of those storms will be east of Highway 51/I-39. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are once again the main threats. We are monitoring this set up to see if the First Alert Weather Day will continue on Friday due to the potential for severe storms.

Dew points will drop from the tropical range to dry by the start of the weekend.
Dew points will drop from the tropical range to dry by the start of the weekend.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people near scene of Vilas County fire

Latest News

Hot & humid this afternoon with record highs around 90°. Strong to severe storms possible into...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast