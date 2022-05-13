Fans encouraged to arrive early for Bucks’ Game 6

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks organization has asked fans to arrive early for Game 6 at Fiserv Forum.

Game time for Bucks vs. Celtics is 6:30 p.m. Gates are open for the Bucks Watch Party at 4:30 p.m., two hours before tipoff, and a capacity limit of 11,000 fans on the plaza will be enforced.

All fans will go through security before entering Bucks Watch Parties and no bags are permitted. Only wallets smaller than 4″x6″x1″ are permitted.

Fans planning to attend the Bucks Watch Party presented should enter on the south side of the plaza near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. Fans with tickets to Game 6 should enter on the north side of the plaza near the intersection of Juneau Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. Doors to Fiserv Forum open at 5 p.m. to ticketed fans.

Limited tickets are still available for Game 6 at bucks.com/tickets.

