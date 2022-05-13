Deputies warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to avoid certain roads after heavy rain caused several culverts to wash out. Many of the affected roads are north of Highway 22.

A flash flood warning was issued in Oconto and Marinette counties.

Oconto County Emergency Management says non-residents are advised to avoid travel in the flooded areas. Residents are urged to use caution when traveling home due to the high water levels. Please avoid any and all roads with standing water.

As of Friday, these roads are closed due to damage:

-Lee Lake Road between Brazeau Town Hall and County Road B

-County Road B at Steffel Road south to County Road A

-County Road A between Buseman Road and County Road G

-Arndt Road between North Porcupine Lake Road and County Road B

-County Road M between the Oconto River and Red Bank Road

-County Road K from County Road A to County Road M

-Erickson Road

-County Road B from west County Road A to west County Road M

-County Road A from Highway 32 to County Road G

-Brock Road

-Goldhorn Road west of County Road Q

