D.C. Everest Soccer, Assumption Softball maintain perfection in conference

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A pair of red hot teams took care of business to maintain perfection in conference play in their respective sports on Thursday. D.C. Everest Soccer defeated Wausau West 4-0 to move to 9-0 in WVC play, while #2 ranked Assumption Softball scored a road win at Newman Catholic, 7-1.

The Evergreens were powered by a few early goals from sophomore sensation Jenna Baumann. Everest maintains a nine point lead on top of Wisconsin Rapids for the WVC lead.

On the diamond, Assumption took care of Newman in Marawood South play for the second time this week. A big fifth inning powered the Royals to a runaway win.

