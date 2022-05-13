News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

D.C. Everest Soccer, Assumption Softball maintain perfection in conference

By Matt Infield
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A pair of red hot teams took care of business to maintain perfection in conference play in their respective sports on Thursday. D.C. Everest Soccer defeated Wausau West 4-0 to move to 9-0 in WVC play, while #2 ranked Assumption Softball scored a road win at Newman Catholic, 7-1.

The Evergreens were powered by a few early goals from sophomore sensation Jenna Baumann. Everest maintains a nine point lead on top of Wisconsin Rapids for the WVC lead.

On the diamond, Assumption took care of Newman in Marawood South play for the second time this week. A big fifth inning powered the Royals to a runaway win.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people near scene of Vilas County fire

Latest News

Packers full schedule released
Wausau West Vs. SPASH 5/11/2022
SPASH handles Wausau West easily in softball
Wausau West Vs. SPASH 5/11/2022
Wausau West Vs. SPASH 5/11/2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Bucks stun Celtics with fourth quarter comeback to win Game 5, take 3-2 series lead