News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Crimes Stoppers releases photo of persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam

Crime Stopper releases photos of persons of interest in Grandparent scam
Crime Stopper releases photos of persons of interest in Grandparent scam(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers has released a photo of two people believed to be involved in an elaborate scam that has resulted in significant financial losses to its victims.

During the week of May 5, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office took three reports of a scam targeting elderly residents throughout the county. The total loss from the three victims that have reported this scam was approximately $84,000.

During this scam, the victim receives a phone call where someone claiming to be a police officer claims their grandchild was involved in a crash and bail money is needed. A second person posing as an attorney for their grandchild gets on the phone and gives more information and requests bond money. A third person claiming to be their grandchild then gets on the phone as well. The scammers know the names of the grandchild and their victim. A person then showed up at the victim’s home and collected money then the victim is contacted again later asking for more money.

On Friday, a photo of two people was released.

One person has already been arrested.

If you have any information regarding this crime or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-8777.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak on May 12
Crews respond to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Friday
Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam
Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K

Latest News

Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12
Grand Theater adds second Steve-O show on June 12
Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line
Witter Park summer aquatics program enrollment opens Monday
County Road B, north of County A, is washed out and collapsed after heavy rains on May 12, 2021.
Deputies warn public to avoid washed out roads in Oconto County