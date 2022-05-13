Crimes Stoppers releases photo of persons of interest in ‘Grandparent’ scam

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers has released a photo of two people believed to be involved in an elaborate scam that has resulted in significant financial losses to its victims.

During the week of May 5, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office took three reports of a scam targeting elderly residents throughout the county. The total loss from the three victims that have reported this scam was approximately $84,000.

During this scam, the victim receives a phone call where someone claiming to be a police officer claims their grandchild was involved in a crash and bail money is needed. A second person posing as an attorney for their grandchild gets on the phone and gives more information and requests bond money. A third person claiming to be their grandchild then gets on the phone as well. The scammers know the names of the grandchild and their victim. A person then showed up at the victim’s home and collected money then the victim is contacted again later asking for more money.

On Friday, a photo of two people was released.

One person has already been arrested.

If you have any information regarding this crime or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-8777.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.