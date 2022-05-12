News and First Alert Weather App
WDVA to host veteran suicide prevention forum in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs will hold one of six Suicide Prevention Forums in Wausau on Wednesday, May 18. The event is free to attend, and any person or organization interested in attending should register here by Friday, May 13.

It will be held at the Jefferson Street Inn and event center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The forum will feature experts in the field of suicide prevention and mental health.

“Every day in our nation, veterans are losing their lives to suicide,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar. “These forums are a chance to discuss best practices, provide vital tools and garner ideas to better address the growing mental health crises present in our veteran community. For those working closely with veterans, having access to the best information on suicide prevention could save a life.”

The forum in Wausau will feature expert speakers, breakout sessions with an emphasis on harm reduction, women veterans issues, homelessness, and military sexual trauma, as well as training on Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention and de-escalation techniques.

According to a news release, Dr. Tamara Woods, Chief of Mental Health at the Tomah VA will be the keynote speaker. She will discuss suicide prevention efforts and reaching out to rural veterans.

WDVA held forums in April Appleton and La Crosse with excellent turnout and engagement from veterans, nonprofits, and organizations that serve our state’s veterans. The remaining forums will be in Milwaukee, Madison, and a tribal-focused formed with a location yet to be determined.

