Wausau Events and River District prep for summer events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re already looking forward to summer, you don’t have to wait too much longer. Wausau Events and the Wausau River District are getting ready for Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street.

Four weeks from Wednesday, the 400 block in downtown Wausau will be filled with folks getting ready for the first concerts on the square of 2022. A time for everyone to come together.

“We’re just really excited to have some local bands thrown in there too as well, some national acts too so it should be a really great variety throughout the season,” Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt said.

Aderholdt said there will be several food vendors for people to enjoy. Concerts happen each Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The always popular event means limited space, so she encourages people to plan ahead.

“Throw out your chairs early, maybe on your lunch break at your work and then come on down with some family and friends and just enjoy a great evening together with the community,” Aderholdt said.

This summer also means the return of Dining on the Street, back for its third straight year.

“Just a great way to bring people out and enjoy the weather and good food, good service and great times,” Ciao Executive Chef and Owner Adam Jamgochian said.

Jamgochian can’t wait for the return of Dining on the Street to bring in more business. He said it adds about 40 more seats to his restaurant.

“It’s like having a whole ‘nother dining room. When the umbrellas go up and the lights turn off and there’s live music, it’s just a great atmosphere,” Jamgochian said.

Seven downtown restaurants are participating. This year, parklets, which is an extension of the curb into the parking lot, will be permanent for restaurants who want them. The River District is also trying to get storefronts involved in the fun.

“Our restaurants are actually really great partners in this and they’re willing to do like a free appetizer if you show proof of purchase at one of our downtown businesses,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

Opal-Wahoske said Dining on the Street creates a lively and vibrant area. He hopes it continues to grow for years to come. Dining on the Street happens each Wednesday beginning June 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Summer Saturdays, which is similar to Dining on the Street, goes from 5 to 10 p.m. Concert on the Square begins June 8 and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. All of them run until the end of August.

