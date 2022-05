PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -For the second straight week, SPASH flexed their muscle over Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals Wausau West on the softball diamond. The Panthers defeat the Warriors 18-0 at home, a week after they defeated them 10-0.

The win moves SPASH to 7-3 in WVC play, as they’re still chasing undefeated Marshfield (8-0).

