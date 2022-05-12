News and First Alert Weather App
Sheboygan Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Eva Vang, 16, was reported missing on April 22 after leaving a friend's home(Sheboygan Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are asking the public for help to find a missing girl.

Sixteen-year-old Eva Yang was reported missing on Friday, April 22. According to her mother, she left a friend’s home at Village Green Apartments at 8 P.M. that day.

The mother says Eva is 5′3″, 105 pounds, with burgundy hair and brown eyes. She has nose, lip, and eyebrow piercings.

If you think you’ve seen Eva, or if you have any information that could help investigators, such as where she’s been or who she might be with, please call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333 or 459-3334.

