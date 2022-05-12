News and First Alert Weather App
Preparing your AC for warmer weather

AC service providers suggest checking your
Checking your furnace filter and fan filter can ensure efficiency
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The warmer weather has many of us cranking up our air conditioners and has AC service providers busy for the season. 4 Seasons Heating and Cooling said their phones have been ringing off of the hook since the heatwave.

The heating and cooling service provider said it’s important to make sure your AC is tuned up, but the most important thing to remember is to change your AC filter. They said making sure your air conditioner is tuned up can maximize the efficiency of your AC.

“I do suggest always checking the furnace filter, the fan filter, and to just make sure that clean. That’s one of the biggest things for efficiency, just to make sure your air conditioner is running properly,” said Bill Krzmarcik, owner of 4 Seasons Heating and Cooling.

Dirty air filters can restrict the air that the AC takes in and puts out, making the air conditioner work harder to circulate the air in your home. The heating and cooling service provider also said cleaning out leaves and grass that may have gotten caught up in the AC can help too.

“A lot of it’s filters. We do get rodents and things that get into them and make them their homes over the winter, unfortunately. So they can do a lot of damage with wiring and things. We get a lot of calls with that. Drains and things from sitting all winter get plugged up,” said Krzmarcik.

Closing the blinds can keep the sun and heat out of your home. Using fans may increase your electric bill, but they will move the air around and could lighten the load on your AC.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

