Portage County woman out $18K in ‘Grandparent’ scam

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators are urging people to warn elderly friends and relatives about a scam that convinces people to hand over thousands of dollars in cash.

The scam works like this: A person receives a phone saying their granddaughter has been in a car accident and needs bond money to be released. The scam has multiple actors. Victims report talking to a crying woman, ‘the granddaughter’ who is sometimes inconsolable. In one case, the victim said they spoke with a police officer and the granddaughter’s attorney.

The caller is then told someone will come to their house to collect the bond money.

In Portage County, the victim said the caller knew her granddaughter’s middle initial. The victim was told a bail bondsman was in the area and could collect the money. After handing over the money the woman was told her granddaughter’s court hearing would be moved up.

The woman described the man that came to her house to collect the money as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall. He had deadlocks. At the time he was wearing a white dress shirt and black dress pants.

Marathon County investigators said they were aware of three victims in their jurisdiction. Combined, the three victims are out $83,000 with one victim losing $47,000.

