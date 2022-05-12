Marathon County Historical Society celebrates Preservation Month with weekend of events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May is Preservation Month in Wisconsin.

To mark the month, the Marathon County Historical Society is hosting several events to help get folks into the past.

Jane Janke and Kathy Volkmann with the historical society stopped by NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share what they’ve got planned for the celebration.

Saturday, the Marathon County Historical Society will host an event called ‘House Full of History.’ The event will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Woodson Historical Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will offer the public a chance to check out some of the artifacts normally kept behind closed doors.

All ages are welcome at the event.

Also on Saturday, Author Janet Newman will be visiting the Woodson Historical Center to discuss her new book, Letters from Clara: One Intrepid Woman’s Travels on the Eve of War, 1936-1939.

Newman will be at the Woodson Historical Center from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.

Finally, on Sunday, a walking tour called “Tales Between Two Depots” will take participants past seven of Wausau’s most historic buildings.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at any of the stops.

Locations on the tour include:

Hiawatha Train Depot (now Timekeepers), 720 Grant Street

Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge, 731 Grant Street

Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant Street

Stewart Inn, 521 Grant Street

Wausau Club (now Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art), 309 McClellan Street

Landmark Hotel Tour New Apartments (now Landmark Apartments and Shops), 221 Scott Street

Wausau Railroad Depot (formally Billy Moy’s Restaurant and Bates Legal Services), 209 Washington Street

Participants can stop by the different locations in any order between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

