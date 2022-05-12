‘Jump,’ ‘Mae’ and ‘Golden’ soar to the top of peregrine falcon naming contest

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service announced the top 10 names chosen by voters for the peregrine falcon chicks born atop WPS and WeEnergies power plants.

Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ‘90s. To mark the milestone anniversary, the naming contest tied into pop culture from 1992. So far, 421 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

The falcons are named during a contest and banded for monitoring.

The male falcon named Sheldon is nesting at the Weston Power Plant for his seventh straight year. He’s caring for the egg with an unbanded female falcon who arrived at the nest box earlier this month. The peregrine parents will take turns incubating their eggs over the coming weeks. If all goes well, the first chicks will begin hatching soon.

The top 10 choices, from more than 7,000 votes, were (listed alphabetically):

Barney — Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur made his TV debut in 1992 with “Barney & Friends

Dream — in honor of the 1992 Olympics gold-medal Dream Team

Favre — Brett Favre joined the Green Bay Packers 30 years ago this year

Garth — “Wayne’s World,” a feature film based on a “Saturday Night Live” skit, starred Mike Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth

Golden — for “The Golden Girls,” which aired its last TV episode in 1992

Jump — for “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, now a rally song used by the Wisconsin Badgers

Mae — honoring Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, who orbited Earth in 1992

Mario — Nintendo’s “Super Mario Kart” was released in 1992

Scrunchie — the hair tie was chosen to recognize the era’s unique fashion sense

Whitney — Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was the best-selling song of 1992

The names that are most popular with voters will be assigned to the peregrine falcon chicks when they’re banded later this spring. WPS might need to check the 11th and 12th most popular names, too. The utility says there are nine chicks now “and likely more to come.”

