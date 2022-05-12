News and First Alert Weather App
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
By CNN staff
May. 12, 2022
(CNN) - The cost of groceries is enough to give many Americans heartburn – or at least burn a hole in the wallet.

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021. That’s the biggest annual hike in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfast is the meal getting hit especially hard.

Eggs are over 22% more expensive, due in large part to a shortage caused by an infectious Avian Flu, but margarine, milk, bacon and coffee also saw price increases.

Consumers are also feeling the pinch when they go out to eat. Menu prices rose 7.2% over the past 12 months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

