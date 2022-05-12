News and First Alert Weather App
Downtown Wautoma slowly reopens after gas leak is stopped

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak in downtown Wautoma has been stopped.

The Wautoma Police Department says all roads are open except the 100-block of South St. Marie Street.

Power is still off in the area, and some businesses are needing to vent gas from their buildings. Other businesses are reopening. Police recommend you call ahead if you plan to go to a downtown business. The Wautoma Public Library posted on Facebook that it was evacuated and will not reopen Thursday.

The gas leak Thursday morning prompted an evacuation of some downtown businesses and the closure of Highway 73 (Main St.) from Highway 21 (Cambridge st.) to Boat Landing Rd. Earlier, police had expected the road closures to be in effect into Thursday evening.

