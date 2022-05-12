News and First Alert Weather App
Crews responding to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are responding to a fire at Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib Mountain.

The fire was reported just after noon on Thursday. The initial report stated a 10-foot by 10-foot shed was on fire.

NewsChannel 7 does have a sky camera on Granite Peak. The feed showed flames and heavy black smoke following at times.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is released.

