Crews responding to fire at Granite Peak Ski Area
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are responding to a fire at Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib Mountain.
The fire was reported just after noon on Thursday. The initial report stated a 10-foot by 10-foot shed was on fire.
NewsChannel 7 does have a sky camera on Granite Peak. The feed showed flames and heavy black smoke following at times.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is released.
