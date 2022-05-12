News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Business Expo opens Thursday at convention center in Rothschild

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce(Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Business Expo will be held Thursday, May 12 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before opening to the public at 11 a.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

The first 1,000 attendees will receive a complimentary Business EXPO tote bag.

The 2022 Business Week began Monday. The expo gives people a chance to learn more about the area’s businesses and the products and services they offer.

Click here to see the map of vendors. It’s located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker injured at Weston construction site
Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston
Alejandro Garcia
Miami man charged for role in ‘grandparent’ scam after woman loses nearly $50K
Highs will reach the lower end of the 90s, but humidity will make the outdoors feel like the...
First Alert Weather Day: Sweltering heat Thursday
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people near scene of Vilas County fire
Marathon County is working on updating the Westside Master Plan.
Marathon County wants your input for the Westside Master Plan

Latest News

70th home moves to permanent address
70th home moves to permanent address
Wisconsin Child Care in a State of "Crisis" 5/11/2022
Wisconsin Child Care in a State of "Crisis" 5/11/2022
Preparing for Return of Summer Events 5/11/2022
Preparing for Return of Summer Events 5/11/2022
Broadway Actor Teaches Master Class 5/11/2022
Broadway Actor Teaches Master Class 5/11/2022