Business Expo opens Thursday at convention center in Rothschild

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Business Expo will be held Thursday, May 12 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild.

The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before opening to the public at 11 a.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

The first 1,000 attendees will receive a complimentary Business EXPO tote bag.

The 2022 Business Week began Monday. The expo gives people a chance to learn more about the area’s businesses and the products and services they offer.

Click here to see the map of vendors. It’s located at 10101 Market Street in Rothschild.

