Bucks stun Celtics with fourth quarter comeback to win Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON (WSAW) -The Bucks rallied from down 14 in Game 5 against the Celtics to win 110-107 and take a 3-2 series lead. Milwaukee will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Game 6.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 24 and a few massive defensive plays down the stretch.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

