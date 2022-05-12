70th home for Habitat for Humanity makes it’s way to permanent address Thursday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 70th home for Habitat for Humanity is moving to its permanent address Thursday. The house is moving from D.C. Everest High School to South 7th Avenue in Wausau. It’s the 17th house students at D.C. Everest High School have built.

Nineteen seniors in the construction trades class have been working on the house since the beginning of the school year. The Career and Technical Education Coordinator for D.C. Everest, Aaron Hoffman said the building process went great overall.

“Being house number 17, we’ve kind of have an established calendar and a schedule of things. Habitat for Humanity has been a great partner in terms of knowing when to order things ahead of time. Given that, you know, the supply chain issues are real, there are a couple of components that we’re still waiting on in terms of electrical components and things like that. But overall, the kids stepped up and did a great job and, we’re ready to move.”

He said this house is a little special to him because his son was part of the class that built the home.

“I’ll tell you, this one holds a special place in my heart. Actually, when Drew was a little kid, I used to bring him here and show him the crane as it was operating. But now he’s actually going to be hands-on and helping,” he said.

As for the experience, students in the class said it sets them up for their futures.

“We just had an opportunity to just try so many different things and just learn about that full process of building the house, whether it be drywall or framing, even, like finished carpentry and like installing cabinets,” senior, Drew Hoffman said.

“The biggest lesson I learned is definitely to do it right or do it over. This is going to be somebody’s home. So there was no other option. There wasn’t an option to do it wrong. You had to fix it. If you did it wrong. That was okay. But you said we’re gonna go back, make sure you fix it and did it the right way,” senior, Jonathan Juedes said.

“This whole house is a learning experience for everything. So basically, everything that we did, we’re gonna learn from it. And when we own our own houses one day, we’ll be able to do maintenance on them and do whatever we need to do,” senior, Carson Riemer said.

Aaron explained that students learn more in the class than just construction.

“The kids really learn an awful lot about character while doing drywall. But, but they really start to develop a pretty tight-knit friendship, and you start to see a lot of teamwork come about as well, too,” he said.

He said character development is what makes each house special every year.

“You start to see the character of each student come out. It’s kind of fun, there’s usually a couple of class clowns, and there’s usually a few that are pretty serious and, and kind of seeing how they learn how to work together.”

All that’s left for the seniors to do before they graduate, is frame up a garage at the permanent address.

