3 people have died in Barron house fire, including children

Two adults and two children died in the fire according to the Davie County Sheriff.
Two adults and two children died in the fire according to the Davie County Sheriff.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Three people, including two children, died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron.

Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated at the scene for injuries.

Barron police and fire departments, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and Cameron firefighters were among the agencies responding to the scene.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will assist local agencies investigating the fire.

