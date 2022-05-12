3 Marathon County non-profits compete for $100K grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One non-profit in Marathon County will be awarded $100,000 on Monday. The money is from 100 women from the Greater Wausau Area called Impact 100. Each donated $1,000 to form a final prize.

“Women who have joined Impact 100 Greater Wausau are from all walks of life. We strive to be a diverse group of women,” said Jen Thomas, Co-president, Impact 100.

Each Impact 100 donor will vote on Monday for which organization takes the grand prize.

“The winner last year of the $100,000 grant was the Boys and Girls Club,” said Thomas.

This year, ATTIC Correctional Services, Childcaring Incorporated, and Good News Project are the three finalists. Each is proposing a community project that will serve an unmet need in Marathon County. All three non-profits plan to use the money in a different way.

ATTIC said there’s a growing problem in Marathon County with homelessness and money from the grant could help.

“Maybe get a boost that they need for paying rent or security deposits and things like that,” said Shawn Yeager, Vice President of Operations, ATTIC Correctional Services.

The goal is to work with landlords to get more people in homes.

“We find that clients have a difficult time finding landlords who are willing to rent to them,” said Yeager.

ATTIC is looking for landlords willing to help out and donations from the public.

Childcaring said, now more than ever, childcare is crucial.

“Families struggle to find quality childcare options and we really believe that this ‘Lena Grow’ program could be a game-changer for childcare teachers,” said Kelly Borchardt, Executive Director, Childcaring.

‘Lena Grow’ is a program they would implement that would help children learn language.

“Women have a little more input on how to spend the funds, which is pretty exciting for us, knowing that childcare and improvements for children were an important piece of our work,” said Borchardt.

Any donations to Childcaring are appreciated.

Good News Project is an organization focused on improving the environment. They have several plans for the money if they win.

“For a mobile education unit and that is for our e-cycling program or our electronics recycling,” said Susie Arnold, Business Development and Marketing Director, Good News Project.

Arnold said the need has only grown.

“Just from last year, we’ve had a 30% increase, actually a 35% increase in the amount of volunteer hours that it takes to meet the community demands for our program,” said Arnold.

They’re looking for donations of used medical equipment like wheelchairs. They also accept old electronics from Fridays 9 am to 4 pm. They hope to get more volunteers too. Click here for the Good News Project website.

They’re all looking forward to finding out who will take home the award on Monday.

“We are so excited to be a finalist for Impact100,” said Borchardt.

“We’re just honored to be at this stage,” said Arnold

“Overall, we’re really excited about it,” said Yeager.

Impact 100 said coming together to support organizations that make a huge difference in the Greater Wausau Area is what it’s all about.

“Really, truly what we can do when we all work together. That we are stronger together,” said Thomas.

This year Impact 100 had 138 women donate. That means not only will the winner take home the $100,000, the runner-ups will each take home $19,000.

Impact 100 is taking donors for next year through December 31st. Here’s how to get involved.

