Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle in Brewers’ loss to Reds

CINCINNATI (WSAW) -Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made history on Wednesday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds, hitting for the cycle for a record-tying third time in his career. The 2019 MVP becomes the sixth player since 1901 to hit at least three cycles.

All three of his cycles have come against Cincinnati, making him the only player in baseball history to hit for three cycles against a single team.

Yelich hit a ground-rule double in the first inning, smacked an opposite-field three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth, then finished the deal with the hardest one of them all-a triple, in the top of the ninth inning.

Despite Yelich’s best efforts, the Brewers lost 14-11.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.