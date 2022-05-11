Wausau small engine shops see summer boom, supply issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The sudden shift from cold to warm weather has area small engine shops seeing an influx of customers. The change of season in Northcentral Wisconsin maybe took longer than people hoped.

“Like they always say in Wisconsin, you don’t like the weather, wait a day or so,” North Central Power Equipment Owner Randy Springer said.

When the warm temperatures finally did arrive, business took a turn.

“The season just took off and we had phone calls after phone calls, pick up and deliveries after pick up and deliveries for lawn equipment, so it’s been real busy,” Springer said.

Springer said the period when it was cold out but there as hardly any snow on the ground, it put their repair and sales business in a bit of a ‘lull.’

“The snow just kind of hung around, it didn’t want to leave, we got a little snow, a little ice, a little snow, so it wasn’t enough to cause issues with snow blowers and we had a lot of sales with snow blowers in that point in time,” Springer said.

Springer said zero-turn mowers and blowers are selling the quickest and has no concerns about supply. In their repair shop, he said many people waited until the last minute to fix their equipment.

The small engine shop is seeing about a two-week set back. North Central Power Equipment isn’t the only small engine business seeing the summer boom. Grebe’s in Wausau said while their store is busy, they’re having trouble keeping up with supply chain issues.

“If we have it and you want it you better buy it,” Owner Tim Grebe said.

Grebe said his store has been in short supply for at least a year. People are coming in to find summer lawn equipment and often times Grebe’s doesn’t have it. He said it all goes back to the suppliers, many of which are in the Midwest.

“When you have 200 or 250 different pieces of equipment, and we’ve received 25 or 30, you know… I mean we really feel bad for our customers,” Grebe said.

The store still has snow blowers out on display, an item normally packed away by May. The lack up supply means a swamped repair shop, trying to make what’s old new again, with about a three to four week wait.

“It really is frustrating. We’ve got wait lists and call lists, you know it’s like ‘I’ll call you when it comes in,’” Grebe said.

