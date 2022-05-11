News and First Alert Weather App
Two people found dead near house fire in Vilas Co.

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were found dead near the scene of a house fire in Vilas Co. Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m., the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fire off Baer Road in the Township of Presque Isle. That’s about 30 miles north of Minocqua.

The Presque Isle Fire Department and the DNR put the fire out. That’s when they found two bodies near the fire location and called the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation says power lines were down where the fire was located and the victims were found in that location. The deaths don’t appear to be suspicious, but accidental.

The cause of the fire and the deaths remain under investigation. No names are being released at this time.

