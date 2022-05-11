News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available for Anastasia performance at the Grand Theater

Tickets are still available to see Anastasia Wednesday evening at the Grand Theater in Wausau.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Anastasia Wednesday evening at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the favorite songs from the hit animated film, Anastasia is a spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

Tickets start at $70. Click here to buy tickets online.

