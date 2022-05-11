Students help plant trees in Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Forestry Department teamed up with Mid State Technical College’s Arborist Technology Program to plant 26 trees at Johns Avenue and Frederick Street North on Wednesday.

The two organizations have been doing the yearly planting for over a decade. It gives students in the Arborist Program a chance to get hands-on in their studies.

This year, SPASH students were invited to help out, learn more about the career and even talk to some professionals in the field.

MSTC instructor Joe Hoffman says he discovered arborist work by accident and wants to share the benefits with students looking for a rewarding job.

“I can easily myself get worked up about the excitement and the joy inherent in being an arborist, at discovering I can get paid to climb trees, I can get paid to get dirt on my hands?” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says arborist work combines elements of environmentalism, science and athletics. The work is stable and rewarding, and provides opportunities in landscaping, golf courses and municipal work.

