Packers to host Cowboys in Week 10 game at Lambeau Field

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field this season.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the iconic franchises will meet in Week 10 for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The date is Sunday, Nov. 13

It will mark former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip to Lambeau Field as head coach of the Cowboys.

The Packers have won the last three matchups with the Cowboys. The Cowboys last defeated the Packers in an October 2016 game at Lambeau. That’s the last time the Cowboys came to Titletown.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

