Man sentenced to 12 years for trying to kill Oneida officer

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A man who exchanged gunfire with a police officer in northeastern Wisconsin has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Carl King, 31, was convicted in March of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, officers suspected King may have been intoxicated when he drove to the Oneida police station on Feb. 21, 2021.

King got out of his vehicle with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with an officer, WLUK-TV reported. King was struck in the leg. The officer was not injured.

The complaint said King wanted police to shoot him.

A judge Tuesday also sentenced King to 15 years of extended supervision.

