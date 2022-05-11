First Alert Weather: Storms ending staying muggy and June-like

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few storms developed this afternoon into the early evening. The storms could not break the CAP. What is the CAP? It is a warm layer of air in the atmosphere that doesn’t allow storms to develop. We had the ingredients for severe weather tonight, but we just couldn’t break the CAP in north central Wisconsin. Additional storms may affect the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Record highs may also be challenged on Thursday as afternoon temperatures soar well into the 80s. The record high for Wausau at 85° was set in 1900. Friday and Saturday may feature more storm chances.

Severe scattered thunderstorms across Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.