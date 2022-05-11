News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Storms ending staying muggy and June-like

Storms ending weather pattern remains active.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few storms developed this afternoon into the early evening. The storms could not break the CAP. What is the CAP? It is a warm layer of air in the atmosphere that doesn’t allow storms to develop. We had the ingredients for severe weather tonight, but we just couldn’t break the CAP in north central Wisconsin. Additional storms may affect the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Record highs may also be challenged on Thursday as afternoon temperatures soar well into the 80s. The record high for Wausau at 85° was set in 1900. Friday and Saturday may feature more storm chances.

Severe scattered thunderstorms across Central Wisconsin.
Severe scattered thunderstorms across Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Noon Weather
Noon Weather