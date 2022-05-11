First Alert Weather: Additional thunderstorms and record-breaking highs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cold front which produced some thunderstorms Tuesday evening sinks to the southeast Wednesday morning. A warm front will follow and lift across the region heading into Thursday, pushing temperatures towards the 90s, plus rounds of strong thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s on Thursday (WSAW)

Wednesday remains muggy, especially in the morning as dew points are not far off from air temperatures. Patchy fog across North-Central Wisconsin during the morning hours. Plan for reduced visibilities in spots. Skies will be partly sunny with highs reaching the lower 80s. A light breeze will be possible at times.

A lifting warm front will trigger thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. (WSAW)

A warm front lifts into the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The front will push in warmth and tons of moisture to the area. Additionally, some thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and move into North-Central Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be elevated (above the surface) and likely strong times. Rumbles of thunder will be heard overnight, especially after 2 AM Thursday.

Nocturnal thunderstorms will move into the region early Thursday morning. Some storms may be strong at times. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms will weaken as the sun rises Thursday morning and the front moves out of the region. (WSAW)

As with any thunderstorm, strong winds, and hail is possible. The chance for thunderstorms to become severe across North-Central Wisconsin remains low as of now due to the timing of which storms occur and the lack of surface heating during the overnight hours. Rain will be heavy at times within stronger thunderstorms. Accumulations could exceed a half-inch.

Strong thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Gusty winds, large hail, and localized heavy rainfall all possible. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms will clear out of the region before 8 AM Thursday. Clouds will clear leading to sunshine by the afternoon. Record-breaking highs in-store by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. Upper 80s on Friday with a chance for strong thunderstorms by the evening. A dry weekend with cooler and more spring-like by the next work week.

Record-breaking temperatures Thursday (WSAW)

