Film about NBA’s Antetokounmpo brothers comes to Disney+

The journey of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers from difficult upbringings in Greece to NBA champions is the subject of an upcoming film
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and center Al Horford, right, look on in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The journey of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers from difficult upbringings in Greece to NBA champions is the subject of an upcoming film.

“Rise” debuts June 24 on Disney+, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

With Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo playing for the Milwaukee Bucks last year and their brother Kostas for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, the Antetokounmpos became the first trio of brothers to win NBA championships.

A fourth brother, Alex, played last season for Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

Their parents, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo, moved the family from Nigeria to Greece, where they tried to obtain Greek citizenship. While selling items to tourists in Athens, the brothers began playing basketball with a local team and Giannis improved enough to be picked by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft.

He has become one of the best players in the league and was the NBA Finals last year, when the Bucks won their first title in 50 years. Giannis is an executive producer of the film.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

