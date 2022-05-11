D.C. Everest wins boys and girls section of City Meet, soccer beats SPASH 8-0

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a good night all around for D.C. Everest Athletics, as the Evergreens’ boys and girls track and field teams win the City Meet, while their soccer team dominates SPASH with an 8-0 victory.

The Everest girls team won their section of the City Meet with a score of 206.50, with Wausau West hot on their tails with a 197.50. The same two teams led the pack on the boys side, with Everest finishing with 223.50 points for the victory.

Right after that, the Everest girls soccer team kept the good times rolling. Sophomores Zongshia Lo and Jenna Baumann each scored two girls in the first ten minutes to power the Evergreens to victory. Everest moves to 8-0 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play.

