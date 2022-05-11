News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

D.C. Everest wins boys and girls section of City Meet, soccer beats SPASH 8-0

By Matt Infield
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a good night all around for D.C. Everest Athletics, as the Evergreens’ boys and girls track and field teams win the City Meet, while their soccer team dominates SPASH with an 8-0 victory.

The Everest girls team won their section of the City Meet with a score of 206.50, with Wausau West hot on their tails with a 197.50. The same two teams led the pack on the boys side, with Everest finishing with 223.50 points for the victory.

Right after that, the Everest girls soccer team kept the good times rolling. Sophomores Zongshia Lo and Jenna Baumann each scored two girls in the first ten minutes to power the Evergreens to victory. Everest moves to 8-0 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

High School Sports 5/10/2022
High School Sports 5/10/2022
Bucks
Bucks, Hawks to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi
Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the...
Another Bucks fourth quarter collapse leads to game 4 loss
As team captain, Kolz has embraced the leadership role despite being just one of two...
Hello, My Name Is: Conner Kolz