Construction worker injured at site of future Dollar General of Weston

Worker injured at Weston construction site
Worker injured at Weston construction site(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A construction worker suffered injuries after falling from the roof of a construction site in Weston. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A sergeant from the Everest Metro Police Department said the man was on the building’s roof when the wind caused the trusses to fall. The man then fell from the roof.

The man was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. He was alert, conscious and breathing when rescue crews arrived. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The site is the future home of a Dollar General, located at 6705 County Road J.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

