North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association to host plant sale Saturday at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual plant sale is returning to Wausau Saturday after taking a couple of years off from the pandemic. The North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association will be selling plants that are grown right from the group’s volunteers’ gardens at Marathon Park.

There will be a variety of plants that include perennials, annuals, hostas, vegetables, tomatoes, natives and seedlings. The sale is also a fundraiser for the group. The money raised goes towards projects and classes the group runs throughout the region. One project the group’s volunteers maintain is the native gardens at the top of Rib Mountain State Park.

One volunteer with the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association, Lisa Rennie, said she’s most looking forward to seeing all of her gardening friends again back in person.

“Because it’s really an obsession with some of us. And it’s quite a community. And to see them all with their plants, and together again, it’s going to be really a breath of fresh air,” Rennie explained.

The plants not only come from the volunteers’ gardens, but they also come from digs the volunteers do to help people in the community maintain their gardens.

“We know they’re hardy to our zone around here. But you don’t have to worry that you’re buying something that won’t grow around here... because they’ve been dug out of our gardens they’ve already hardened off. So it’s not like buying out of the greenhouse where you have to worry about putting it out every day for a little bit of time to harden it off,” she explained.

Rennie explained that this planting season hasn’t started on the right foot.

“Last year, I was digging plants at the beginning of April, and this year, you know, I’d be in snow showers if I was gonna dig at the beginning of April. So it’s been a long, cool spring, which hasn’t been very conducive to our plant sale.

However, since the plant sale hasn’t happened since before the pandemic, she said there is a stockpile waiting for people in the community to buy.

“It’s also a great way to get people involved in gardening, young and old, and to have horticultural outreach into the community,” she explained.

There will also be a children’s planting booth where kids can plant their own seeds and get a taste of what gardening is all about.

The plant sale will be located in Cattle Barn 1 in Marathon Park, Sat. May 14 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

