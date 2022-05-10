News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Derrick Van Orden
Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A...
Wisconsin Senators, candidates react to Roe draft leak
Alexia Sabor
Sabor announces secretary of state campaign
Tim Michels
Republican Michels launches campaign for Wisconsin governor
Tommy Thompson decides against run for Wisconsin governor